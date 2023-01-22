IGG to investigate drug stock outs in health facilities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government (IG) is to investigate the persistent drug stockouts in public health facilities.

While many health facilities in the country order medicines through the National Medic Stores and the Joint Medical Stores, often health facilities in rural areas do not have enough medicines while many in urban areas are reporting shortages at the same time.

Speaking in Rubindi Town Council, the IGG Beti Kamya said that her office has received several complaints that health facilities have been turned into short-time shelves for drugs that are supplied by the government but are later either stolen or patients pay for them.

Kamya was responding to concerns raised by residents of Rubindi Town Council during a Baraza organized by the IG to create more awareness and sensitization about the new lifestyle Audit campaign that was launched in 2021.

While at Bwizibwera Health Center IV in Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town Council, patients told her that the facility is always hit by drug shortages, putting their lives at risk.

They also said that health workers especially at Rubindi Health Center III, and Kariro Health Center II report late for duty and leave shortly after lunch.

Kamya directed the in-charge to furnish her office with documents about the drug supply from National Medical Stores-NMS.

Dr. Ronald Atuhairwe blamed the drug stock on fewer drugs supplied by NMS. Dr. Atuhairwe added said that Health Center IVs are not supposed to exceed requests for medicines worth 19 million Shillings.

The Director of Project Risk, Monitoring, and Control, Annet Twine said the IG will investigate the complaints.

Edward Kasagara, the Mbarara Chief Administrative Officer tasked the District Health Officer to investigate the Health workers of Rubindi Health Center III, and Kariro Health Center II following allegations of absenteeism.

While in Ntungamo, Kamya also said that the IG has picked interest in the allegations of extortion and corruption at Entebbe Airport.

On Thursday, social media was awash with allegations from travelers who claim that some immigration officers are demanding bribes before clearing them to take flights.

She said that the allegations are tainting the country’s image and can’t be ignored.

URN