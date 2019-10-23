IGG summons Omoro LCV chairperson over abuse of office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Omoro district LCV chairperson, Douglas Peter Okello Okao has been summoned by the Inspectorate of Government over alleged abuse of office.

On October 11th, Geoffrey Matovu, the regional inspectorate officer wrote a letter to Okao following complaints from a whistle-blower that Okao received funds from Omoro district local government to participate in official activities which he did not attend and failed to refund the money.

It’s alleged that on 7th November 2018, Okao received unspecified amount of money from the district to attend a meeting of Uganda Local Governments Association – ULGA in Koboko district. However, he did not attend the meeting.

It is further alleged that Okao received another unspecified sum of money to attend ULGA Annual General meeting in Moroto district on February 17th and 18.

Okao was supposed to appear on October 15th but failed on grounds that he was busy.

Ali Munira, the IGG spokesperson says that Okao has been directed to appear between Thursday and Friday at the Gulu Regional Office.

“He communicated to us and we rescheduled him for Thursday 24th or Friday 25th. It’s normal for the Inspectorate to interface with such things.” Munira says.

However, Francisco Watdok Awori, the Koro Sub County LCV Councillor, also the District Secretary for Works and Technical Services expressed disappointment at the rate at which Omoro leaders are being accused of abuse of office which brings disrepute to the district.

The accusations against Okao comes barely two weeks after the IGG also implicated five officials of Omoro following investigations into an alleged mismanagement of 170 million shillings released by the Ministry of Health in 2018 to help Nodding Disease Syndrome – NDS patients in the district.

*****

URN