IGG rescinds orders to sack Kalungu DEO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Government-IGG has rescinded orders to sack the newly appointed Kalungu District Education Officer, David Bbaale Mukasa.

In April, the IGG instructed the Kalungu District Chief Administrative Officer to cancel Bbaale’s appointment on grounds that he had presented false information to facilitate his recruitment.

Bbaale Mukasa was appointed the Kalungu DEO in August 2017, but his appointment was contested by his rivals that petitioned the IGG alleging that he lacked the perquisites to hold the office.

It was alleged that Bbaale had uttered false information about his professional experience to the appointments committee and allegedly connived with Scovia Kasingirwa, the Secretary District Service Commission to erroneously secure his appointment.

However, according to the a letter by Mariam Wangadya, the deputy Inspector General of Government addressed the Kalungu District Chief Administrative Officer, the Inspectorate has reviewed the earlier investigations and decided to cancel the directives.

In her later dated December 6th, the deputy IG indicates that they have clearly studied Bbaale’s appeal to their office and established that some of his documents had not been captured in the earlier complaint filed to the inspectorate.

“We have reviewed our findings and recommendations and decided to vacate our earlier recommendations in the matter,” the letter reads in part.

Richard Kyabaggu, the Kalungu district chairperson confirms receipt of the letter saying it has relieved them of tension under which they have been operating.

According to Kyabaggu, they have been under pressure from the district council demanding for implementation on IGG’s directive.

***

URN