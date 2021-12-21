IGG probes collapse of UGX25M Katete bridge stand poles

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government-IGG has started a value for money audit following the collapse of the Shillings 25million stand poles at Katete bridge in Mbarara city.

The stand poles collapsed just four months after their construction to prevent heavy heavy trucks with 7 and above tonnage from using the bridge.

Katete bridge connects Nyamitanga ward in Katete cell and Lugazi village in Kakoba ward in Mbarara City South Division.

Fredrick Okech, the Mbarara Regional Inspectorate Officer, says that they have commenced a value for money audit after receiving a complaint from a whistleblower.

He says that they have assembled a team of engineers and laboratory experts to help assess what led to the collapse of the bridge.

He says that the investigations will cover all those involved in the project like the city engineer, the procurement department and the project manager among others.

Richard Mugisha, the deputy Mbarara City Clerk confirmed the ongoing investigations and called for patience until the final report is released.

James Abine, a resident of Katete faulted the city engineer for poor construction.

URN