IGG probes 308 graft cases, recovers Shs2 billion in 6 months

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new Inspector General of Government -IGG Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala has said that her office have investigated 308 corruption cases, including 14 high-profile ones, in six months.

Records show that 1,316 complaints were registered between July and December 2025, with 151 sanctioned. 308 corruption cases and 330 ombudsman matters were investigated, 14 of them high-profile. In these cases, the IGG’s office recovered UGX 2.021 billion in misappropriated funds and paid UGX 844.1 million to public officials for delayed or denied salaries, gratuity, and pensions.

Additionally, 378 of 1392 recommendations were implemented. 8 system investigations and 7 systems reviews addressed structural weaknesses. 246 breach-of-code investigations concluded, 927 verifications done, and 27 cases generated via intelligence-led operations.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala, Naluzze, who was appointed as the new IGG on October 7, 2025, replacing Beti Olive Namisango Kamya, said that in her 100 days in office, she prioritized improving the complaint registration and feedback mechanism, fighting investigation delays, random inspections and emphasizing automation and digital transformation at the Inspectorate.

“I strengthened leadership oversight through visits to Kabale, Mbarara, and Masaka regional offices,” Naluzze said. “Spot-checks revealed service delivery gaps: overcrowding, non-functional equipment, medicine shortages, and extortion allegations. Three arrests were made.”

She noted that corruption is no longer predominantly petty in nature, but increasingly sophisticated and syndicated, sometimes linked to cross-border networks, while the Inspectorate grapples with limited staffing and specialized skills to apprehend perpetrators.

“We recently trained 78 investigators and prosecutors to strengthen their capacity in investigations and prosecution of financial crimes,” she revealed. “We collaborated with CID, Anti-Corruption Court and ODPP office as key stakeholders to improve strength of our staff for effective execution of their duties.”

She said the Inspectorate struggles to investigate complex corruption and maladministration cases due to inadequate funding and aging vehicles fleet.

URN