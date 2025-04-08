IGG orders dismissal of Bugweri Natural Resources Officer over forged academic documents

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The office of the Inspectorate of Government has directed the Bugweri Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), William Makune, to expedite the dismissal of Fredrick Womakuyu from his position as District Natural Resources Officer over alleged lack of requisite academic qualifications.

In an April 7th, 2025 letter, the Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Anne Twinomugisha revealed that the Regional Inspectorate Office in the Busoga sub-region conducted comprehensive investigations following a tip-off from whistleblowers who accused the Bugweri District Local Government of appointing staff with forged credentials. As a result, Twinomugisha has also instructed the territorial police in Bugweri District to investigate the forgery allegations involving Womakuyu, a serving civil servant in the district.

According to the Ministry of Public Service’s 2011 Job Descriptions and Specifications for Local Government positions, a qualified candidate for the role of Natural Resources Officer should possess a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry, environmental studies, land management, or another relevant science discipline, in addition to a postgraduate qualification in management studies from a recognized institution. The position also requires nine years of relevant work experience, at least three of which must be at a principal level in a natural resources management setting.

However, Twinomugisha noted that although Womakuyu claimed to have worked with reputable organizations such as the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), both institutions denied having any record of his employment. She has since urged District Service Commissions across the country to strictly adhere to established recruitment guidelines to prevent the appointment of unqualified individuals into public service. Meanwhile, Busoga East Police Spokesperson Michael Kafayo confirmed ongoing investigations into the forgery allegations but declined to disclose further details.