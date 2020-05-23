IGG orders cancellation of illegal titles from Bukalasa College and

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Government has issued a 90-day ultimatum to Uganda Land Commission to cancel all titles issued from plots of land irregularly curved out of Bukalasa Agricultural College.

Bukalasa Agricultural College owns land measuring 299.9 acres under title volume 33, folio 2 of the Mailo Register, registered on July 7, 1931. It also owns another piece of land measuring 98 acres under title volume 38, folio 4 of the Mailo Register, registered on April 28, 1933.

But the Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja has noted that in July 2006, Luweero district through the Uganda Land Commission erroneously issued five new certificates of freehold titles on the land belonging to Bukalasa Agricultural College.

The IGG said that in 2017, the Department of Land Registration recognized the error and attempted to cancel the certificates of title but the process was not completed.

Mulyagonja added that in May 2019, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries requested the land commission to issue a new certificate of title in the name of Bukalasa Agriculture College. But by March 2020 when investigations were completed this had not be done.

As a result, the IGG has ordered the Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission to liaise with the Commissioner Land Registration and cancel the issued certificates of free hold titles.

She also ordered for submission for consideration by Uganda Land Commission the request by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture to process new land titles for Bukalasa Agricultural College.

In 2017, Bukalasa Agricultural college bowed to pressure and gave away two acres of land for the construction of Ministry of Lands zonal offices.

Mulyagonja has given 90 days to Uganda Land Commission to confirm implementation of the recommendations, in a letter also copied to the clerk to parliament.

In his audit report for the financial year 2018/19, the Auditor General John Muwanga said the plots were curved out without any formal authorization and in complete disregard of the existing land titles.

He warned that further subdivisions of Bukalasa Agricultural College land without its knowledge of administrators may lead to loss of the land.

Recently the Principal of Bukalasa Agricultural College Gelvan Kisolo Lule said that the Ministry of Agriculture had taken up the matter to rectify the problem.

Kisolo however said that they are yet to secure land titles for 98 acres and 299.9 acres of land so as to protect the college from encroachers.

