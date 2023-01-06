IGG clears appointment of Kasese District Land Board chairperson

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Geoffrey Bwambale Bwerere has been confirmed as the chairperson Kasese District Land Board. His appointment had been halted in April last year, following a petition to the Inspectorate of Government-IG over corruption.

The petitioners had asked the Inspectorate of Government to investigate Bwambale for his alleged involvement in influencing the recruitment of Grade III teachers during a previous recruitment exercise.

The accusation stemmed from a statement in which Bwambale, a former District Speaker faulted the then-District Service Commission led by Lawrence Turuganya for not giving jobs to the four applicants he had presented to him prior to conducting aptitude interviews. The statement went viral in February, less than a month before the appointment.

The petitioners threatened to sue the district if Bwerere’s appointment had been maintained before investigations into the allegations are conducted. In view of the petition, the Solicitor General, whose advice was sought by the Chief Administrative Officer-CAO, Asuman Amis Masereka halted the appointment pending investigations into the matter.

However, the Kasese Chief Administrative Officer Erias Byamungu says Bwerere has been cleared of all allegations by the Inspectorate and subsequently allowed to take on his position as the chairperson of the District Land Board. Byamungu said that his office will work closely with the land board to ensure there is transparency and accountability in their operations.

Kasese district chairman, Eliphazi Muhindi Bukombi said the position is key in addressing cases of land conflicts and asked the board members to ensure there is transparency in handling land-related matters in the district.

Bwerere, a former FDC stalwart was among the more than 100 FDC members who crossed to the ruling NRM in 2021 after falling out with the party administration in Kasese.

