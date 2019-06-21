IGAD, NDA partner to improve quality of medicines in Nomadic regions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority is working on a plan to guarantee delivery of quality medicines to the population in nomadic regions.

This is part of the efforts by the United Nations Development Program-UNDP and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development – IGAD, to ensure safety, security and health wellbeing of Nomads in the North Eastern Part of Uganda, North Western Kenya and South Eastern South Sudan.

The efforts are also streamlined to end cattle rustling and infighting among the Turkana of Kenya, the Nyangatong of South Ethiopia, Topoth of South Sudan, as well as the Karamojong and Itesot of Uganda. The regions also have high maternal mortality rates and stunting, due to the inaccessibility of social amenities including health facilities and limited medical supplies.

Fatuma Ibrahim Adam, the officer in charge of the Health and Social Development Division of IGAD observes a need for the interstates to ensure that there are quality medicines that would help prevent such deaths in the area.

NDA and IGAD have now agreed to periodically evaluate the drugs and care offered to the Nomads so as to ensure that they live in a healthy and safe environment.

Lubowa Nasser, the Manager Post Market surveillance at the National Drug Authority says countries need a combination of measures to improve health care in the Nomadic regions. He adds that patients equally need to understand their role in tasking government for quality medicines.

*****

URN