IG ready to start trial of former Uganda Airlines boss

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have finalized inquiries into the offenses slapped against Cornwell Muleya, the former Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines by the Inspectorate of Government.

State Attorney Rogers Kinobe disclosed this when the matter came up Wednesday before the Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate, Fidelis Otwao. Kinobe informed the court that police investigations into the matter are complete and they are ready to commence trial once allocated a hearing date.

Otwao adjourned the case to August 31st, 2022 for the hearing to commence and directed the prosecutors to come with witnesses.

Trouble for Muleya started on May 23, 2022, when the Inspectorate of Government summoned him to provide documents regarding the alleged mismanagement of public funds, procurements, and recruitment of staff at Uganda Airlines.

He failed to show up without any justifiable reason prompting the IG to arrest him on June 22nd, 2022 for disobeying lawful summons. He appeared before Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza who released him on bail.

Background to the matter

On April 21st, 2021, the Works and Transport Minister, Edward Katumba Wamala sent Muleya and 12 other top officials of the airline on forced leave on the orders of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to pave way for investigations into allegations of financial mismanagement, collusion, and nepotism in staff recruitment among other issues.

In February 2022, the Works and Transport Ministry Permanent Secretary terminated Muleya’s contract forcing him to file a complaint with Wakiso District Labour Office on April 4th, 2022 citing unlawful termination of his contract. However, the labor office referred the matter in which Muleya is seeking more than Shillings 3 billion to the industrial court.

URN