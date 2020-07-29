ICU patient at Rubaga hospital tests positive for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A patient admitted in the Intensive Care Unit-ICU at Rubaga hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Andrew Ssekitoleko, the executive director of Rubaga Hospital confirmed the case to Uganda Radio Network.

“It is true we have someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in our ICU. We are currently in meetings to get a way forward,” Dr Ssekitoleko said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the patient is in the process of being relocated to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

A source at the hospital says that the patient presented with symptoms that included difficulty in breathing, prompting health workers to put the patient on oxygen to assist with breathing.

The health ministry is currently investigating how the patient might have got infected with the disease. A surveillance team is currently at the hospital in a meeting with hospital administrators. Sections of the ICU have been cordoned off.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,140. The country has so far registered two deaths.

