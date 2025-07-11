ICPAU unveils new governing council for 2025–2027 term

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has officially announced a new Council that will govern the Institute for the next two years, from 2025 to 2027. The Council, established in accordance with Section 8 of the Accountants Act, is responsible for providing strategic direction and upholding the standards of the accounting profession in Uganda.

The newly elected President of the Council is CPA Timothy David Ediomu, a Partner at Ediomu and Company. He will be deputised by CPA Alfred Beitwababo Kabuchu, Partner at Biz & Co., who takes on the role of Vice President.

Other members of the Council include CPA Dr Albert Otete, Partner at J. Samuel Richards & Associates; CPA Christine Mugume, Partner at CMK & Co. CPA Nancy Amuge Owino, Finance Manager at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority; CPA Sandra Nakibuule Batte, Associate Director for Markets and Business Development at Ernst & Young; and CPA Annet Nantumbwe, Partner at Hill & Associates.

Also serving on the Council are CPA Dr Fixon Akonya Okonye, Internal Auditor General of Uganda; CPA Stephen Ojiambo, Commissioner Accounts in charge of Inspections, Policy, and Capacity Building at the Ministry of Finance; CPA James Bantu, Assistant Auditor General–Audit at the Office of the Auditor General; and CPA Derick Nkajja, Secretary and CEO of ICPAU. The position for the representative of the Higher Education Officer from the Ministry of Education and Sports remains vacant.

ICPAU extended sincere appreciation to the outgoing Council for their dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the growth and governance of the accounting profession in Uganda.

The Council will be supported by several key committees including the Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB), the Quality Assurance Board, the Disciplinary Committee, the Disciplinary Appeals Committee, and other functional committees that guide the Institute’s regulatory and professional mandate.

Established by the Accountants Act, Cap. 264 in 1992, ICPAU is Uganda’s national professional accountancy body mandated to regulate and maintain the standard of accountancy in the country. It is also tasked with prescribing and overseeing the conduct of accountants and practising accountants. ICPAU is a proud member of both the Pan African Federation of Accountants and the International Federation of Accountants.

The announcement of the new Council marks a renewed commitment to excellence, ethical leadership, and the continued advancement of Uganda’s accountancy profession.