ICPAU publishes list of licensed accounting firms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda has published the list of accounting firms and practising accountants licensed to operate in Uganda as at March 31, 2023.

The list contains 248 accounting firms and 398 practising accountants. There are 10 new firms and 21 new practising accountants since the last list that was published in March 2022.

The list was published in print media. ICPAU is required by the Accountants Act, 2013 to publish the register of practising accountants and licensed accounting firms annually.

According to Section 35 of the Accountants Act, 2013, it is an offence to practice accountancy without a valid Certificate of Practice. CPA Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer of ICPAU and the Registrar of accountants cautioned members of the public against sourcing accountancy services from unlicensed individuals.

“Financial statements which are signed off without a valid Certificate of Practice is not legally admissible in the courts of law,” he said.