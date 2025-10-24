ICEA LION champions corporate financing in mental health at East African Mental Health Summit 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | ICEA LION Uganda has joined key stakeholders in calling for increased support and financing of the health sector as the East African Mental Health Summit 2025 got underway at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

The summit brought together leaders from government, the private sector, civil society, and mental health advocates to discuss how different sectors can work together to improve mental health services in Uganda and the region.

In a panel discussion themed “Corporate Financing for Mental Health Services including Mental Health Care inside the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Agenda”, George Kananura, Unit Manager at ICEA LION Life Assurance, noted that many corporate entities have focused heavily on green energy investments, while mental health programs have received far less attention.

“There is a lot of focus on investment in projects like climate and energy. But mental health is an area that is only now gaining traction. We need to channel more corporate financing to enable a bigger impact,” he said.

Kananura furthermore suggested that companies and organisations should work together through public-private partnerships and blended financing models to make a more meaningful contribution to mental health programs. He also highlighted the potential for direct corporate investments in mental health awareness and support initiatives.

The insurance industry is increasingly recognizing mental illness as a legitimate and essential part of health coverage. By incorporating mental health into insurance packages, the industry is helping to break stigma and promote access to treatment. This shift not only reflects a growing understanding that mental health is central to overall well-being, but also underscores the sector’s evolving role in advancing social protection and sustainable development.

From the perspective of the insurance sector, Kananura explained that insurance plays a crucial role in supporting mental well-being. “Insurance is a critical component of mental health because it underscores the importance of planning ahead. For instance; when a family loses a breadwinner or faces a critical illness, the financial stress can lead to trauma and long-term mental health problems. Insurance helps families manage these challenges with dignity and peace of mind,” he said.

He further noted that financial insecurity is one of the biggest triggers of mental distress in families. “We see a great correlation between managing financial challenges after the death of a breadwinner and how this affects the mental health of children and dependents,” Kananura shared.

He also pointed out the need for inclusive insurance models that go beyond the middle class to cover more Ugandans. “We must ask ourselves how to make insurance accessible to people who may not afford private models but still need these services,” he mentioned.

Kananura noted that the partnership of ICEA LION with Strong Minds Uganda on this summit is part of its ongoing commitment to advancing mental health awareness and support. The partnership underscores the company’s belief that mental health is integral to social and economic development.

He said ICEA LION remains committed to promoting holistic well-being through financial security, social investment and partnerships that advance mental health in Uganda and across East Africa.