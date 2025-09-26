IAEA chief urges military restraint as drone detonates near nuclear plant in Ukraine

VIENNA | Xinhua | A drone was downed and detonated near the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant overnight amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, posing constant dangers to nuclear safety, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the agency, its on-site team reported that 22 unmanned aerial vehicles were observed late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with some approaching as close as 500 meters from the facility.

Team members reported hearing gunfire and explosions during the night. On Thursday, they visited the site where the drone crashed and observed a crater measuring about four square meters in area and around one meter deep, according to the statement.

“Once again drones are flying far too close to nuclear power plants, putting nuclear safety at risk. Fortunately, last night’s incident did not result in any damage to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant itself. Next time we may not be so lucky,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

“I continue to urge both sides to show maximum military restraint around all important nuclear facilities,” Grossi said.

The South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant is one of the three operational nuclear power plants in Ukraine, and its three reactors are currently generating electricity at full capacity. ■