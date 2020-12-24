I will solve the problem of bad governance-Mugisha Muntu

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT presidential candidate Gen. Mugisha Muntu has promised to solve the problem of bad governance in the country once elected president come January 14th, 2021.

Addressing voters at Arua primary school grounds on Wednesday afternoon, Muntu accused the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM government of creating a bad system of governance based on the manipulation of the constitution, corruption and use of the gun to keep power.

According to Muntu, Uganda is at cross-roads and needs a new set of leaders and total healing from the bad governance of NRM characterized by corruption, one-man rule and hopelessness.

He called on the people of Arua and West Nile to engage in a door to door campaign to spread the gospel of change of government in Uganda.

Some of the ANT supporters in Arua appreciated Muntu for addressing the key issues affecting the country.

They are optimistic for change of leadership spearheaded by Gen. Mugisha Muntu, who they describe as an experienced, fearless and determined leader.

Gen. Mugisha Muntu is the 11th and last Presidential candidate to campaign in Arua and West Nile region.

********

URN