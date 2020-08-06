I have not abandoned people power – Kassiano Wadri

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Member of Parliament Arua Municipality Kasiano Wadri says that he remains a strong supporter of people power despite joining the Alliance for National Transformation –ANT party.

Kassiano last week crossed to ANT and was welcomed into the party by the founder and former FDC party President Mugisha Muntu.

Speaking after he was unveiled, Wadri said that since he played a part in the initial stages when ANT was being formed, he could not miss being a registered member of the party.

However, while addressing the media at his home in Arua central division on Wednesday, Kasiano said that he will always remain a supporter of the people power. Wadri says that he has been branded unfair for joining ANT given the fact that people power backed him during the Arua Municipality by-elections.

Wadri was in 2018 elected the MP Arua Municipality in a by-election following the death of Ibrahim Abiringa.

However, chaos dominated the last day of campaigns leading to the arrest of several members of the opposition.

The arrested individuals led by Kyagulanyi Ssentamu were accused of obstructing President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade and pelting stones that smashed the windscreen of one of the vehicles in the convoy. The President was in Arua to campaign for Nusura Tiperu, a candidate of the National Resistance Movement- NRM party.

Yasin Kawuma, a driver was shot dead while the arrested individuals were charged with treason.

The ANT coordinator Arua city Nesmah Ocokoru says that Wadri’s crossing will not only increase support for the party but also enhance the people power pressure on the government in the entire West Nile.

A section of Wadri’s supporters in Arua central division expressed excitement about his crossing to ANT. They however tasked him to ensure the issues affecting the people of Arua central division are incorporated into the ANT manifesto.

******

URN