I am the best candidate to manage regime change – Tumukunde

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has told the people of Pader district to avoid voting for opposition politicians who can’t manage the post-Museveni politics of the country.

Tumukunde said with his background and experience, he is the best person to direct the change the country needs after President Museveni leaves power.

Speaking to people of Ratkoto and Lagile in Pader district on Wednesday, Gen. Tumukunde told his supporters that the people of the Acholi have big wigs in government but their situation remains dire with poverty and unemployment rampant.

He pointed to the deputy secretary-general of the NRM party, Richard Todwong as well as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah among others as some of the top officials in government and yet the situation has not changed since he operated in the North as commander of the UPDF 4th division during the early 2000’s of the LRA insurgency.

He challenged the people to tell him what these officials have done for the area saying the hospitals and roads have stayed the same for the 35 years the NRM has been in power.

He told the people that a lot of fallow land remains idle because the oxen that were used to plough the land are no longer there and hoes cannot do much for the farmers.

He consequently asked the people to vote for change but not to vote for change in excitement, instead, he told the people of Pader to vote for a person who understands their problems and can manage the change in the post-Museveni era.

Following the conclusion of his tour in Acholi land on his campaign trail, Tumukunde now starts his tour of Lango with meetings in Oyam, Kole and Lira.

*****

URN