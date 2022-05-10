Hungary’s 1st female president takes office

Budapest, Hungary | Xinhua | Katalin Novak, the first female president of Hungary, took office on Tuesday.

Her predecessor, former head of state Janos Ader, greeted the new president at the entrance to the Sandor Palace, the residence of the Hungarian president.

Ader and Novak marched together on the red carpet up to the entrance of the residence, where they entered together.

Guard mounting. This morning I took over the keys to the #SándorPalace from János Áder. Every Hungarian can count on me and I count on every Hungarian. Thank you for your service, Mr President. 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/3UzuaoVD8G — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) May 10, 2022

The Parliament elected Novak as President of Hungary on March 10.

Following her election, Novak said that she wanted to be a “President of peace.”

The official inaugural ceremony will take place on Saturday morning at the Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament.

Novak has been elected for a mandate of five years, and can be re-elected once according to the Fundamental Law.

Ader held the office for two terms.

Xinhua