Hundreds participate in Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Empango run

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom subjects have this morning participated in the Empango run.

The marathon is one of the pre-activities to commemorate Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru’s 31st coronation anniversary.

Flagging off this year’s run on Saturday at the Kingdom chambers, Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister, says the Kingdom subjects must participate in the run, noting that it is a unifying factor.

Byakutaga says, the proceeds realized from this year’s run will be used to purchase a cancer screening machine (Colposcope) for Hoima regional referral hospital.

Byakutaga has rallied the Kingdom subjects to turn up in big numbers for the 31st coronation anniversary on June 11, at the King’s palace.

David Karubanga, the Kigorobya County Member of Parliament who participated in the run tasked the people of Bunyoro to love the Kingdom and support it. He says it is crucial for the Kingdom subjects to participate in the run to improve on their health.

Fred Byenkya, one of the Kingdom’s subjects, stated that the initiative developed by the Kingdom to use the proceeds from the run to procure a cancer screening machine for Hoima regional referral hospital is paramount and asked other kingdom subjects to always support and love all programs initiated by the Kingdom.

Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya county member of parliament, challenged the Kingdom’s subjects to always conduct physical exercise routinely for their better health.

Peter Banura, the Kikuube LCV Chairperson, thanked the Kingdom subjects for showing love to their King by turning up in big numbers.

Clever Okethi, a resident of Buhiri village in Bombo sub county in Hoima district rallied the Kingdom subjects to always embrace such important events organized by the Kingdom to show their identity to the world.

The coronation anniversary also known as Empango is commemorated on June 11th annually to celebrate the day Iguru ascended to the throne.

It attracts thousands of Kingdom subjects who flock to the palace[Karuzika] to attend the function.

During the celebrations, the King’s subjects and guests are treated to different cultural performances, including dances, drama, and poetry recitals.

Iguru, the 27th King under the Ababiito clan, first performed the ritual on June 11, 1994, following the restoration of cultural institutions by the NRM government.

The districts of Hoima, Buliisa, Hoima city, Kikuube, Masindi, Kakumiro, Kibaale, Kiryandongo and Kibaale fall under the jurisdiction of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

URN