Hundreds more recruited for Operation Shujaa

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 400 soldiers of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) have completed a four-month intensive training in mountain warfare at Mountain Warfare Training School MWTS- Karugutu in Ntoroko District.

The soldiers are attached to the Mountain Division units and Special Forces Command-SFC and will be deployed in DR Congo to re-enforce soldiers who are still hunting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The course which started on 18th October 2021, had officers of different ranks, and included female soldiers.

The rigorous military drills involve maneuvering the harsh terrain, thick forests, gorges, valleys, escapements and river crossing while advancing on the enemy position.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Col John Winston Mugarura who is the second in command of Mountain Division, said the training is meant to boost the professionalism of soldiers in a new environment.

“In the military we prepare a soldier to suit the environment he or she will operate in because victory is not gained in the battle field but how you prepare,” Col Mugarura said.

He added that the training of the UPDF in mountain warfare is meant to secure the Ugandan mountains for security of those living nearby and for tourism.

The Commandant MWTS, Col Dothan Musoke Kavuma, said the objective of the course is to equip soldiers with necessary techniques and tactics employed in higher altitudes and difficult terrain.

He added that the skills acquired by the UPDF will go a long way of improving the performance of the force and also impact peace keeping knowledge in accordance to international laws.

“The tactics required in mountain environment are quite different from the known tactics, we want the soldiers to acclimatize in such terrain to enable them fight effectively,” said Col Musoke.

Major Peter Mugisa, the operation Shujaa spokesperson told URN that the trained soldiers will now return to their respective units before they are deployed to DRC.

In August last year more than 280 soldiers completed the same course.

At the end of November last year, UPDF in a joint operation with DRC forces, launched a series of strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF militants in neighbouring Congo, an offensive that Ugandan officials said was intended to drive the militants out of their bases.

*****

URN