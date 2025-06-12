HUMAN RIGHTS: UHRC to inspect detention facilities in eastern Uganda

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Soroti office is set to begin inspecting detention facilities in the Teso, Sebei, and Bugisu subregions to assess the living conditions of inmates.

This month, the commission plans to visit 30 police station cells, 15 prisons, a remand home, and an army detention facility. The other 11 remaining regional human rights offices across the country will also be conducting similar activities.

During these inspections, the commission will focus on several key issues, especially whether the rights of inmates are respected. They will assess the hygiene and quality of meals provided, whether inmates receive medical treatment when necessary, and the working conditions within these facilities.

In police stations, the commission will examine the detention duration, ensuring that no individual is held beyond 48 hours. They will also ensure that juvenile offenders aged 12-17 years are not mixed with adult suspects and that boys and girls are not housed in the same detention facility.

Josephine Akello, the regional human rights officer for the Soroti office, emphasized that the rights of suspects arrested for criminal offenses must be respected, even though their right to liberty is often revoked.

After the inspection, Akello stated that the commission will hold a dissemination meeting with key stakeholders in the criminal justice system and the Justice, Law, and Order Sector (JLOS) to share the findings and develop practical recommendations to improve conditions in detention facilities.

She noted that the findings from the inspection will also be included in the commission’s annual report on the state of human rights observance in the country, which is produced each calendar year.

In addition to inspecting detention facilities, Akello also noted that the commission is investigating complaints reported to the Uganda Human Rights Commission ahead of the tribunal’s seating.

