Human Rights Committee tasks police on killed EC staff

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Human Rights Committee of Parliament has tasked Gulu District Police Commander Dickens Bindeeba to produce a conclusive report on the death of a staff of the Electoral Commission in the area.

Richardson Tabu, 29, a secretary at the commission offices in Gulu was allegedly kidnapped on January 8, when he had stepped out of office in Senior Quarters for lunch. He was found dead a week later after an intensive search near Lagoon in Forest Ward, Gulu City East Division, and instantly, the police commenced investigations to trace his killers.

This matter has now been presented before the committee which is holding public inquiries about human rights violations witnessed in the period before and after the January 14, general election. Benson Ongom, a journalist and media analyst who was deployed to observe the elections by the Women’s Situation Room – WSR has told the committee that Tabu’s murder has allegedly been linked to election violence yet no clear report has been made by the police.

DPC Dickens Bindeeba who was transferred to Gulu at the time of the incident said the police have been investigating the matter but no arrests have been made. He declined to divulge details.

However, Agnes Wejuli Taaka, the committee chairperson tasked Bindeeba to share police findings regarding the case. She also implored the DPC to provide a comprehensive report about electoral related violence in Gulu covering the entire election cycle.

Gulu RDC, Stephen Odong Latek told the committee that Gulu recorded very peaceful elections compared to other regions of the country although incidences of brutalization of journalists, torture and selective enforcement of the law during COVID-19 curfew hours have often been highlighted.

The committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga in February to probe rights violations during the January general polls across the country is traversing regions of Uganda to interact with all candidates who participated in the polls including victims of electoral related violence.

URN