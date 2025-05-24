Human rights activists demand apology from Tanzania

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Human rights activists in Uganda are demanding an apology from the Tanzanian government over the treatment of Agather Atuhaire and Boniface Mwangi.

Atuhaire was arrested along with her Kenyan counterpart, Mwangi, on Monday, May 19th, in Tanzania. The two were part of a delegation of East African observers who had gone to observe court proceedings in a treason case against Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party.

Atuhaire was later freed and dumped at the Uganda-Tanzania border, Mutukula.

Dennis Ayub, one of the activists, said that while they celebrate the safe return of Atuhaire, they strongly condemn the abduction, torture, and other human rights violations across East African countries.

Ayub added that the Tanzanian authorities should be held accountable for Agather’s abduction and that justice must be served following allegations that she was subjected to acts of torture while in custody.

He said that they are demanding a public and formal apology from the government of Tanzania to both victims for the illegal detention and torture they endured. They are also demanding immediate compensation from the government of Tanzania for the physical and psychological harm caused to the two activists.

Kato Tumusiime, another activist who was part of the delegation to Tanzania, stated that they have formally written to the Tanzanian government through its embassy in Uganda, indicating their intention to take legal action.

He also mentioned plans to petition the courts over the abduction and human rights violations against Agather and Mwangi.

Muhwezi Joshua from the Agora Centre for Research affirmed their continued commitment to fighting human rights violations in Uganda and across Africa, despite the actions of political leaders in the region.

Makana Kennedy, a Youth member of the East African Parliament, stated that East African countries must take a stand and condemn the abduction and illegal arrests of individuals, which have become common in the region.

