Huawei holds job fair for ICT graduates in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Chinese technology giant Huawei on Wednesday launched this year’s university job fair in Uganda, aiming to connect graduates with employment opportunities in the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

The one-day event, dubbed the 2025 Campus Recruitment Program, was held at Kyambogo University in the national capital of Kampala, drawing hundreds of ICT students and recent graduates. It took place under the theme “The Sky Is the Limit” and the slogan “A Better U for a Better Uganda.”

Julius Mugume, digital director at Huawei Uganda, told Xinhua that the recruitment program offers a comprehensive training system for new employees, with a strong emphasis on career development.

“Huawei offers mentor coaching, where every new employee will have a one-on-one mentor after joining the company,” Mugume said. “The mentor will not only arrange work for the new employee, but also help solve problems on the job, enabling a quick transition from ‘campus person’ to ‘workplace person.'”

Sooma Mukyala Fouziya, spokesperson for Huawei Uganda, noted that the Chinese firm aims to support the growth of Uganda’s tech community by equipping young professionals with the necessary tools, resources, and platforms to thrive in the rapidly evolving sector.

“Our campus recruitment program aims to shape tomorrow’s workforce by offering university finalists and fresh graduates exciting opportunities to kick-start their careers in various disciplines,” she added.

“I think this is a great opportunity since I’ve completed my studies. It’s encouraging to see companies like Huawei creating platforms where young people like us can connect directly with potential employers,” said Praise Atukunda, a telecommunications graduate. ■