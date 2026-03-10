How Women are driving legal and compliance excellence in East Africa’s businesses

OPINION | RACHEL KIVUNA | Legal, risk, and compliance functions have morphed from being regulatory checkpoints to becoming the backbone of resilient and ethical organizations. These roles are shaping how companies anticipate challenges, navigate complex regulations, and make decisions that protect both people and value.

This Women’s Month, celebrating the role of women in strengthening legal, risk, and compliance leadership is more important than ever. Women leading in legal and compliance are bringing a powerful combination of analytical rigor, empathy, and strategic foresight.

In the famous words of Sheryl Sandberg, “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.”

Across East Africa, women in my sector are moving boards, influencing culture, guiding ethical decisions, and ensuring businesses and institutions uphold rock solid governance.

They’re redefining how legal governance and compliance are practiced in construction, manufacturing, and the corporate world. For example, Kiara Binta Nkuranga serves as Legal Manager and Board Secretary with deep expertise in construction law, dispute resolution, and compliance within major infrastructure projects in Uganda. Through her leadership, she not only steers corporate compliance but also contributes to national policy dialogue on local content and regulatory standards in infrastructure delivery, demonstrating how women in legal leadership can influence both operational and sectorwide governance frameworks.

Another notable figure is Pheona Wall, whose legal career spans leadership, governance on major boards, and oversight of audit and risk committees across financial institutions and other sectors. Her work has directly influenced regulatory compliance practices, risk oversight, and the strengthening of institutional governance across broader professional legal governance in the region.

Distinguished in-house counsels like Agnes Ssali and Alice Nalwoga have been recognized by GC Powerlist East Africa 2025 for leading compliance and legal strategy. Through their work, we see how legal functions anchor governance and strategic risk mitigation across sectors that include manufacturing, energy, and financial services.

In Uganda, large-scale infrastructure developments, including national highways and industrial parks, relied on rigorous legal oversight to manage complex contracts, mitigate risks, and ensure adherence to regulatory standards. Women legal advisors and risk managers played key roles in these projects, applying meticulous attention to detail and strategic judgement to protect both investors and the public.

In Kenya, major steel and manufacturing expansions for regional construction projects have been guided by senior compliance professionals who ensure that operations meet both safety and ethical standards, safeguarding workers while maintaining investor confidence.

At Uganda Baati, integrating risk management and compliance into daily operations has strengthened stakeholder confidence and positioned the company as a trusted partner in the construction industry. By ensuring that policies, contracts, and business practices align with both local regulations and international best practices, my women-led department helps the organization to navigate complex challenges, like counterfeiting in materials supply chains and the evolving industry standards. Our work compels colleagues across all departments to act responsibly, nurturing a culture where integrity is central to business success.

As Women’s Month celebrates the contributions of women in leadership, those leading in legal, risk, and compliance are redefining what it means to guide organizations responsibly. When we continue combining technical expertise with strategic vision and ethical courage, we demonstrate that leadership is measured by the standards one sets and the impact one delivers; not by title or gender.

The writer is a Legal and Compliance Manager at Uganda Baati