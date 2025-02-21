How Watu is unlocking economic growth and green mobility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Musa Lukwago, a resident of Kyengera on the outskirts of Kampala, started his delivery business in 2016. For a while, business was good—until he began receiving orders that required him to have a reliable means of transport.

Determined to meet customer demand, Musa set out to buy a motorcycle. However, with limited savings, he could only afford a second-hand motorbike. What seemed like a cost-effective decision quickly turned into a financial burden as frequent breakdowns drained his earnings.

“That bike had an engine problem, and no matter how many times I took it to the mechanic, it just never worked properly. Eventually, I had no choice but to ditch it,” he recalled.

Desperate to keep his business running, Musa resorted to renting a motorcycle for UGX 30, 000 per day, but the high rental fees quickly ate into his profits. He soon realized that without his own reliable bike, his business would struggle to survive.

Musa’s story reflects the challenge faced by thousands of Ugandans, especially in the informal sector. The high cost of motorcycles, combined with limited access to financing, has long made it difficult for small business owners, delivery riders, and boda boda operators to acquire the transport they need to earn a living.

However, Watu Uganda is empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses by offering affordable, flexible financing solutions that make it easier to own motorcycles and other mobility assets.

“Uganda’s transport landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by urbanization, the rise of e-commerce, and the expansion of ride-hailing and delivery services. The demand for affordable, efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions has never been greater. At Watu Uganda, we are bridging the gap for those who struggle to access traditional financing,” said Christian Kamukama, Head of Commercial at Watu Uganda.

Through digital onboarding, real-time vehicle tracking, and data-driven credit assessments, WATU ensures that even individuals with limited credit history can access financing. This innovative approach is helping more people participate in Uganda’s growing mobility economy.

Beyond financial accessibility, Kamukama said WATU Uganda is at the forefront of sustainable transport solutions. Recognizing the urgent need for cleaner mobility, the company is actively promoting electric vehicle (EV) technology within Uganda’s transport sector while continuing to support traditional fuel- powered motorcycles.

“Our approach is twofold: we ensure that boda boda riders and small business owners can access the transport they need today while also enabling a transition to cleaner mobility for a more sustainable future,” Kamukama explained.

The shift towards electric motorcycles (e-bodas) is particularly crucial for urban areas like Kampala, where air pollution is an increasing concern. With over one million petrol-powered boda bodas on Uganda’s roads, the transport sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and urban air pollution.

“As Uganda continues to urbanize, reducing emissions will be crucial for improving public health. However, this doesn’t mean that traditional fuel-powered bikes will disappear overnight,” Kamukama added.

John Walugembe, Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Uganda (FSME), believes that mainstreaming green energy in transportation presents a viable solution to Uganda’s economic and environmental challenges.

“The adoption of electric vehicles can help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut emissions, and create long-term sustainability. Additionally, the EV industry presents opportunities for job creation in manufacturing, charging infrastructure development, and vehicle maintenance. Financing these assets will further accelerate EV adoption,” Walugembe stated.

To fully integrate green energy in Uganda’s transport sector, Walugembe recommended strong government policies and incentives. While progress has been made in promoting renewable energy, he believes more needs to be done.

He advocated for tax incentives, subsidies, and reduced import duties on EVs and charging infrastructure to encourage widespread adoption. Additionally, he underscored the importance of public education on the benefits of green energy solutions and the need to equip local technicians with the necessary skills to service and maintain EVs.

“There must be deliberate efforts to promote the economic and environmental benefits of EVs and clean transport technologies. By reducing emissions and adopting cleaner fuels, Uganda can significantly cut air pollution while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change,” Walugembe added.

As WATU Uganda continues to drive mobility solutions forward, its commitment to financial inclusion, green energy, and technological innovation is set to transform Uganda’s transport sector. With over 130,000 motorcycles already financed and an expanding portfolio of electric mobility solutions, Watu is creating real economic opportunities while driving sustainable change. With continued industry collaboration and supportive government policies, the future of mobility in Uganda looks brighter, cleaner, and more accessible for all.