How tai chi is taking root in Rwanda

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | On a calm Wednesday in Rwanda’s capital Kigali, the rhythmic, flowing movements of tai chi brought together practitioners, teachers, and cultural enthusiasts at a special event hosted at the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda.

What unfolded was more than a demonstration of martial arts. It was a story of cultural exchange, healing, and transformation.

Eric Mugisha, secretary general of Rwanda Kung Fu Wushu Federation, highlighted the steady growth of Kung Fu across the country in an interview with Xinhua.

Representing the federation at the event, he noted the widespread presence of clubs and the unique place tai chi holds within them.

“Many clubs are based in Kigali, and we have some others in different provinces, normally we have around 30 clubs in total,” he said.

Unlike other forms of kung fu, tai chi stands apart. “This is a form of art that is not about fighting, the energy from tai chi is from within oneself, it is there to balance the harmony between body and mind,” said Mugisha.

For many Rwandans, tai chi is more than just movement – it is a personal journey.

Emile Ndagijimana, a tai chi teacher, shared a deeply rooted story of passion that began in childhood with Xinhua.

“I started practicing kung fu at the age of nine,” he recalled. Over the years, his curiosity led him from martial arts films to deeper study and eventually to tai chi.

His turning point came when he began to understand its philosophy.

“A Chinese teacher who teaches at the Confucius Institute told me that to succeed, I needed to balance and move my arms while breathing and master the balance technique of tai chi. That’s when I started loving tai chi.”

Today, Ndagijimana teaches hundreds of students and integrates tai chi into community life, especially for healing and wellbeing.

“In Rwanda, people do not know about tai chi; they think it’s fighting,” he explained. “Tai chi is a form of medicine, it helps them move their joints, and those who are sick.”

His mission is clear, bringing tai chi to both young people and the elderly. “The reason I teach tai chi is that I see that it helps in healing, if more Rwandans learn tai chi, it could assist them in healing.”

Sumaya Uwase Niyonzima is a martial art lover whose enthusiasm reflects a growing appreciation among youth. Her introduction to tai chi came through her martial arts club and visiting Chinese instructors. “I love tai chi because I hear it is the medicine of the health. It helps our body, it helps our feelings, also our brain,” she said.

Though she admits the practice requires dedication, but the benefits keep her committed.

“I feel good when I am doing tai chi, my blood goes well. I didn’t get sick again like how I got sick before I practiced tai chi.”

At a broader level, the impact of tai chi in Rwanda reflects years of cultural collaboration. Zeng Guangyu, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, emphasized how far the practice has come since its introduction in 2009.

“More than a decade later, it’s no longer us who practice tai chi best. It’s the Rwandans,” he said proudly.

Today, thousands of practitioners and dozens of trained instructors are helping embed tai chi into local communities. Beyond physical exercise, Zeng underscored its deeper significance: “Tai chi does not advocate confrontation; instead, it champions the principles of ‘overcoming hardness with softness’ and ‘tolerance and inclusiveness.'”

As Rwanda joined the global celebration of the first International Taijiquan Day, the message is clear – tai chi is no longer just a foreign tradition. It is becoming a shared cultural bridge, a tool for health, and a symbol of harmony. ■