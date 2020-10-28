How sports will reshape global conversations in the COVID era

✳ DAY 1 – Stronger Together? Why and How the COVID-19 Pandemic Should

Help Us Re-Imagine Subsidiarity and Solidarity for a Better World Oct 18

✳ DAY 2 – Women and Power; Reshaping of Foreign Policy Oct 21

✳ DAY 3 – Geopolitics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Oct 23

✳ DAY 4 – COVID-19 Responses: What Implications for Global Leadership? Oct 26

✳ DAY 5 – Oct 28 Role of Sports and the Arts Industry in Restructuring Global Conversations

✳ DAY 6 – Oct 30 2020 and Beyond: Shaping our Future Together

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Because of restrictions on large gatherings, the arts, sports and the several entertainment sectors have been hit most as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing 3rd Kampala Geopolitics conference will today examine the role of sports and the arts on the new normal on the global scene.

A panel of experts led by the President of the Uganda Olympic Committee William Blick will delve deeper into the economy of sports and arts and how it has been used to exert political influence or as an economic or even cultural tool in international relations.

The session is Day 5 of this year’s virtual conference whose theme is “Geopolitics in the year of the pandemic and beyond.” The session will be live from 2pm on NBS TV.

Day 6 of the conference is set for October 30, a discussion on “2020 and beyond: shaping our future together.”

