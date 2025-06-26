How Restore Africa is regreening communities in Uganda, Kenya and Malawi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Restore Africa project has successfully planted or regenerated 10 million trees and also empowered over 250,000 farmers across the three countries of Malawi, Kenya, and Uganda by embedding agroforestry into their livelihoods. Officials say this approach not only restores land, but also boosts resilience and incomes.

Funded by Climate Asset Management through the Global EverGreening Alliance, Restore Africa is rewriting the story for rural communities by putting restoration tools directly in farmers’ hands.

“This isn’t just about planting trees—it’s about investing in nature’s power to regenerate while empowering people to build sustainable futures. This will address food security, which is one of Africa’s significant development challenges,” said Chris Armitage, the CEO of Global Evergreening Alliance.

Across Africa, the Restore Africa Program aims to scale regenerative farming practices, significantly contributing to the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative to bring at least 100 million hectares of degraded land under restoration by 2030.

“Looking ahead, we’re collaborating with private sector partners to strengthen market access for smallholder farmers in the Restore Africa program. Our focus is on linking climate-smart restoration practices with profitable agroforestry systems—ensuring sustainability benefits both farmers and the environment,” said Jonathan Muriuki, Program Director, Restore Africa.

In Uganda, Restore Africa targets to restore 560,000 hectares of land across 32 districts in southwestern Uganda, Karamoja, and Mount Elgon regions. The program is implemented by a consortium of organizations, with CRS Uganda as the Lead Implementing Organization (LIO). Other consortium members include CARE, Caritas, CIFOR-ICRAF, Ecotrust, JESE, Uganda Landcare Network, and World Vision.

“One of the biggest drivers is the high demand for fuelwood and charcoal, which leads to deforestation as people cut down trees in protected and forested areas. With Uganda’s rapid population growth, this pressure on land and natural resources is only increasing—making degradation a growing threat,” said Carrie Beaumont, Chief of Party, Restore Africa in Uganda.

“That’s exactly why initiatives like the Restore Africa project are critical. We’re working to balance community needs with conservation, helping people sustainably depend on the environment while also protecting and restoring it for the future.”

Moving forward, the project will distribute carbon credit revenue to participating farmers—either as groups or individuals—recognizing their long-term commitment to restoration. This is a 30-year project, matching the growth cycle of the native tree species we’ve planted.

However, farmers’ trees and shrubs will generate carbon credits every five years, providing periodic benefits. It’s important to note: This isn’t a get-rich scheme.

The carbon payments are a supplement to livelihoods, rewarding farmers for their role in restoration. Participation in carbon financing is entirely voluntary—farmers can join or opt out at any time. At its core, this remains a livelihood-focused initiative, with carbon credits as an added incentive for sustainable land stewardship.

Restore Africa is in this effort, making history as the world’s largest community-driven initiative for nature-based carbon removal across the world. Six African nations – Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia will eventually benefit.

At its heart, Restore Africa is about:

Scaling up proven EverGreening practices through community ownership.

Restoring degraded lands while strengthening local livelihoods.

Creating a powerful solution to climate change from the ground up.