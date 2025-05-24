How parliament set conditions in approved political parties’ funding Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The House has passed the Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2025, conditioning government funding for political parties on their commitment to democratic principles such as tolerance, dialogue, and peaceful co-existence.

Introduced on 14 May 2025, by Napak District Woman Representative Faith Nakut, the bill also obliges government to finance political parties and organisations represented in Parliament that hold an official membership to the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD), a self-governing body through which parties convene for structured dialogue.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General, backed the new amendments, saying they align with Article 72(3) of the Constitution, which gives Parliament the power to regulate the financing and functioning of political organisations.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Stephen Baka, presented the report on the Bill on Tuesday, saying his committee agrees with the two provisions amending section 14 of the principal act.

“The committee agrees that when political parties commit to these principles, it reduces the likelihood of conflicts, violence and divisive politics, fostering a more stable and peaceful society,” said Baka, also Bukooli County North MP.

The bill was passed during the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 20 May 2025 chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

Baka reiterated that once the Bill is assented to, political organisations will engage in constructive dialogue, respect and resist hate speech capable of undermining social cohesion.

The new law revises section 20 of the principal act to recognise IPOD as a statutory organ of the National Consultative Forum, for parties holding parliamentary seats.

IPOD’s functions now range from conflict prevention and dispute resolution to serving as a mechanism for continuous engagement on legislative and policy issues.

Baka praised IPOD’s track record since its inception in 2009, noting that it has played a stabilising role in past electoral cycles, facilitating communication between government, the Opposition and smaller parties.

IPOD under the new Bill will also be charged with creation of a parallel forum for all registered political parties and organisations not represented in Parliament to ensure that all parties remain engaged in the national dialogue.

Parliament, however, rejected proposals within the minority report, presented by Jonathan Odur (UPC, Erute County South).

Odur argued that the Bill is unconstitutional and contravenes Article 93 of the Constitution, which prohibits Parliament from processing a private member’s Bill with a charge on the consolidated fund.

The Speaker reiterated that the new amendments do not alter the existing funding arrangement for political parties.

“We have been providing money for the political parties in the House. The law is saying that we have parties in Parliament that do not subscribe to IPOD, that should subscribe to get the money. If you do not want to cooperate and participate in IPOD, then there will be no money,” said Among.

SOURCE: Uganda Parliament