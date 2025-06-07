How money lender in Mukono was lured to her death by client

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hamida Mutesi Nalule, a renowned moneylender in Seeta Bajjo, Mukono Municipality, has been stabbed to death by the client owing her 18 million shillings.

Nalule, according to Racheal Namwanje, loaned Elvis Katabaazi 18 million shillings last year, but the latter had never bothered to pay back. Katabaazi, since taking the money failed to even pay a portion of it and kept tossing Nalule up and down. Nalule got fed up with Katabaazi’s tricks and had resolved to involve police or lawyers to recover her money.

However, Katabaazi on Wednesday hoodwinked Nalule to go with her to Nabuti village to solve the loan impasse in the presence of the Local Council One chairperson. It is said that Katabaazi knew that the chairperson wasn’t at home.

“I know Katabaazi, and I was around when he took 18 million shillings from her. Katabaazi called her to say that he wanted the matter to be resolved by signing an agreement giving out his house as payment for the loan at the Chairperson’s office,” Namwanje said.

The unsuspecting Nalule put Katabaazi in her Fielder vehicle registration number UBR 959B, and they drove to Nabutti to meet the area chairperson. This was around midday. When they reached Nabutti, the Chairperson wasn’t home.

It is said that Katabaazi asked Nalule to be patient as they waited for the Chairperson to return. When it reached 5 pm, Katabaazi allegedly told Nalule that he had remembered a place where the Chairperson could be found.

Nalule then drove towards Nyenje Road with Katabaazi inside. A few metres from the main road, Katabaazi stabbed Nalule several times in the neck and chest. Nalule moved out of the vehicle, screaming for help, but she collapsed and died barely 10 metres from her vehicle.

“The witnesses have told us that Katabaazi tried to run away as Nalule was screaming for help. But he was encircled by the locals who had seen Nalule crying for help and eventually dying.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said Katabaazi used a machete to stab Nalule in the neck, and the weapon has since been recovered. “Katabaazi is now being held on murder charges. We thank the locals who apprehended him as he was running away. We are collecting all the necessary evidence, and he will be arraigned in courts of law,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said Katabaazi was found with his identity card and he confirmed that he is a resident of Nabutti, Central Division, Mukono. Municipality. Nalule was aged 35 while the suspect Katabaazi is aged 26.

