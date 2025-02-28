How local broadcasters are undermining Uganda’s film industry

COMMENT | Mitchel Mwesigwa | One afternoon, while flipping through local Free-to-Air channels, I stumbled upon something unsettling—a Hollywood blockbuster, fresh from its Box Office release, airing on a local TV station. This wasn’t a licensed pay-tv network or an exclusive streaming deal; it was piracy in broad daylight. In that moment, the gravity of the issue became clear. Piracy has infiltrated mainstream broadcasting, quietly eroding Uganda’s creative economy.

Piracy is a global epidemic. The Motion Picture Association (MPA) estimates that it costs the film industry over $40 billion annually, while piracy-tracking firm MUSO reports more than 230 billion visits to illegal streaming sites each year. Uganda is no exception.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has flagged numerous local TV stations for airing unlicensed local content. This deprives local filmmakers of rightful earnings and makes an already tough industry even harder to survive in.

Ugandan filmmakers have long decried rampant piracy and weak enforcement against offenders. The consequences are profound. Piracy stifles local talent and deters investors. Ugandan filmmakers already face limited financing and distribution challenges. When broadcasters air pirated films, they strip these creators of much-needed royalties, forcing many to abandon their craft. Only a few well-funded productions survive, leaving the industry stagnant.

Beyond local talent, piracy sends a chilling message to international investors. Uganda has potential as a film production hub, but rampant piracy creates an unpredictable market. When broadcasters freely air pirated films, they deter studios and streaming services from investing. Without external backing, the industry struggles to compete globally, losing opportunities for growth.

Even legal cinemas and streaming platforms suffer. Theatres and subscription-based services depend on paying audiences, but when TV stations offer pirated movies for free, the incentive to purchase tickets or subscribe disappears. This not only cripples local cinemas but also discourages major streaming platforms from expanding in Uganda. What seems like a short-term gain for pirate broadcasters leads to long-term losses for the entire industry.

To break this cycle, urgent intervention is needed. Stronger regulations must be enforced, with the UCC imposing penalties on stations airing pirated content. Hefty fines, license revocations, and legal action should serve as deterrents and hold violators accountable. Collaboration among broadcasters, filmmakers, and international stakeholders is vital to shutting down unauthorized channels and educating the public about piracy’s consequences.

Piracy by local broadcasters is an economic disaster that threatens Uganda’s creative future. If Uganda’s film sector is to reach its potential, decisive action must be taken now. The question is no longer whether piracy is a problem—it is whether we have the will to stop it before it does irreversible damage.

******

Mitchel Mwesigwa is a PR and Publicity executive at Multichoice Uganda