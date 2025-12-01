How is Airbus alert on A320 disrupting global flights?

Despite localized disruptions, global airlines were moving quickly toward stabilization by Saturday, with most affected aircraft already cleared to return to service.

PARIS | Xinhua | Global airlines have rushed to implement an urgent software fix for A320-family aircraft after Airbus issued a safety alert on Friday, initially raising concerns over massive global flight disruptions.

It is feared that as many as six out of 10 single-aisle aircraft in service worldwide could be pulled from operation. But overnight efforts by airlines helped avert the worst-case scenario and most affected jets returned to service within hours.

AIRBUS ALERT

The alert is triggered by an Oct. 30 incident involving a JetBlue flight from Mexico to New Jersey, in which an A320 aircraft experienced an unexpected “nose-down” movement while automated systems were in use. The plane diverted to Tampa, Florida, and 15 passengers were injured.

Concluding that intense solar radiation can corrupt data used by flight controls, Airbus on Friday ordered an immediate software change to its currently most-delivered A320 model.

The order is estimated to affect about 6,000 aircraft, more than half the global fleet, ranking it among the largest Airbus recalls in its 55-year history.

Europe’s aviation safety regulator then issued an emergency directive requiring the fixes before the aircraft’s next normal flight.

Because the A320 family dominates short- and medium-haul networks, the requirement raised fears about potential mass disruption.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury acknowledged on Saturday that the fix “has been causing significant logistical challenges and delays,” adding that operators worldwide were working around the clock to ensure that the required updates “are deployed as swiftly as possible to get planes back in the sky.”

RAPID PROGRESS IN EUROPE

Regulators and airlines across Europe completed the bulk of the updates within hours of receiving the alert on Friday evening.

Most short- to medium-haul jets like the A320 typically do not fly overnight, leaving time for repairs, according to media outlets.

The alert arrived at a time when many European airlines were winding down their schedules. Regulators and airlines in Europe used the overnight maintenance window to carry out the required updates.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said a day later that Airbus had already corrected the problem on “more than 5,000 aircraft” overnight, and reports suggest only around 100 may need longer workshop time.

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure said the update for “the vast majority” of aircraft can be carried out remotely and “is fairly quick.”

Several leading European airlines reported minimal or no cancellations. Air France said it would be able to transport all customers on Saturday, except its Caribbean regional routes, which canceled 35 flights on Friday evening. Germany’s Lufthansa said most updates were completed overnight and on Saturday morning, with no cancellations expected, despite possible isolated delays.

IMPACT VARIES ACROSS OTHER REGIONS

Outside Europe, airlines reported pockets of cancellations and delays.

Colombia’s Avianca on Friday estimated that more than 70 percent of its fleet was affected, likely causing “significant disruption over the next ten days.” The carrier has suspended ticket sales until Dec. 8.

Japan’s biggest carrier, ANA, cancelled 95 flights on Saturday. Korean Air said work on its 10 affected aircraft would be completed by Sunday morning.

In India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said as of Saturday evening, 68 aircraft still needed to be upgraded, with about 20 percent of the country’s fleet affected by the problem.

In the United States, where carriers rely more heavily on Boeing jets, limited repercussions were reported. American Airlines, the world’s largest A320 operator, said 209 of its 480 aircraft required the fix and expected most to be updated by Saturday.

The overall rapid progress of repairs has helped avert the large-scale cancellations initially feared. Despite localized disruptions, global airlines were moving quickly toward stabilization by Saturday, with most affected aircraft already cleared to return to service.■