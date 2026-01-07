How Gordon’s capped 2025 with year-ender Acacia Brunch Affair

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a unique magic that happens when the heart of Mbarara decides to celebrate. And this was the scene as the land of milk and honey fell in for the 2025 Grand Finale of the Gordon’s Acacia Brunch Affair.

Guests arrived with stunning fits and warm smiles, and the vibe was immediately set from the entrance. The signature Gordon’s Beach backdrop was the place to be, to see, and to be seen. The clicks of cameras were a welcome complement to the laughter and effortless cool, as friends captured the final golden memories of the year.

Nancy Nansikombi, Gordon’s Brand Manager, shared her excitement about the community that has embraced this brunch series, saying,

“The Acacia Brunch Affair has grown into a space where our Mbarara consumers can pause and appreciate the finer things. It’s a great way to wind down 2025 with elegance, joy, and the perfect serve as we set the standard for how we intend to step into 2026.”

The aesthetic was matched only by the day’s flavours as hot plates and cool cocktails circulated the venue. As the mood shifted from day chill to evening thrill, Gordon’s perfectly balanced flavour profile made it the ideal companion for the transition. When the feasting was done, revellers swapped cocktail glasses for shot glasses in a shift from relaxed sophistication to high-octane celebration.

DJ Vanz and DJ Alza curated a couple of sets that moved from soulful grooves to the year’s biggest anthems, keeping the dancefloor packed, as MC Dziz ensured there wasn’t a dull moment between the music and the crowd.

It was a symphony of good music, great company, and exceptional gin – the perfect way to wrap up the year before the good times of 2026 begin.