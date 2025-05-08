How ex-boyfriend orchestrated ritual murder of Mukono woman

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A six-day search for a 25-year-old woman, Jackline Nyawedde, has ended in shock after it has emerged that her ex-boyfriend, Abdu Muyagu, orchestrated her ritual murder in revenge for lost love.

Nyawedde, who went missing on April 27, was discovered dead in Namawojjolo East, Mukono district.

Investigators have now established that Nyawedde was hoodwinked by Muyagu to meet up for a possible reconciliation, yet he planned to end her life in a ritual murder. After being reported missing and a search for over five days, police successfully tracked Nyawedde’s mobile phone, and it revealed contact with her ex-boyfriend Muyagu before it went offline.

Detectives traced Muyagu, who was found with a traditional healer, James Bakabulindi and another man, Mubarak Kizito. Muyagu did not waste the detectives’ time, and he immediately confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend.

“We killed her. I did so with the help of these people and others who are not here. I have her mobile phone and her head in my house,” Muyagu confessed. The detectives, accompanied by armed general duty police officers, searched Muyagu’s home where the deceased’s mobile phone and a wrapped human head were recovered.

“When we arrested these three, Muyagu immediately confessed that he had sacrificed his ex-girlfriend with the help of the traditional doctor and other members of his group. We now demanded to be taken to where she was killed and where her body was. We started by searching Muyagu’s home, where we found the deceased’s mobile phone and a wrapped human head,” detectives said.

Bakabulindi, the traditional healer, Muyagu and Kizito later took the police to the garden where Nyawedde’s torso was found. “A headless body was later found in a nearby garden. The body parts have been taken to Mulago Hospital for postmortem examination. The scene has been documented, and investigations are ongoing,” detectives said.

According to Muyagu, his ex-girlfriend left him when he still loved her. It is also said that the deceased later fell in love with other friends of Muyagu. The group decided to end her life in a ritual sacrifice.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said more suspects have since been arrested and they are all facing charges of murder. “The incident happened at Lugala village, Kasawo Sub-county. Police have made additional arrests on top of the first suspects. The number of suspects now stands at 17, and they are all charged with murder,” Onyango said.

*****

URN