Housing Finance, Mama Tendo Foundation launch national parenting symposium

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank Joins Mama Tendo Foundation to Launch National Parenting Symposium Across Uganda, families are the foundation of society; but parenting remains one of the most complex and least discussed responsibilities.

That silence was challenged in a meaningful way as Mama Tendo Foundation, together with Housing Finance Bank and other partners, officially launched the Mama Tendo Parenting Symposium and Children’s Book Series at the New Vision head office, calling on all Ugandans to take a more intentional, united approach to raising the next generation.

Scheduled for July 31, 2025 at Kololo Independence Grounds, the symposium will run under the theme “Parental Involvement, Sex Education, and Children’s Wellbeing.” It aims to spark a national conversation about the critical role of parenting in addressing essential topics such as sex education, child wellbeing, and family resilience.

At the launch, Catherine Ruhweza, CEO of Mama Tendo Foundation, described the initiative as a movement designed to elevate parenting into the heart of national development.

“This is the beginning of a great parenting initiative. Parenting is a national responsibility that brings everyone together to ensure the success of this initiative,” Ruhweza said.

The upcoming symposium will also feature the launch of five new children’s books for ages 2 to 19, created to support parents in navigating difficult conversations and fostering stronger relationships with their children.

“The symposium is designed to influence the development of our country because families are the key factor and the pillar for economic, social, and political growth,” Ruhweza added.

Housing Finance Bank is one of the strategic partners supporting the symposium, reflecting its broader vision of contributing to community wellbeing and national progress. Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communication at Housing Finance Bank, expressed the Bank’s commitment to advancing causes that strengthen family structures and community resilience: “At Housing Finance Bank, we believe that parenting is the foundation of society. Conversations around parental involvement, sex education, and wellbeing are critical. By partnering with Mama Tendo Foundation, we are investing in a healthier, more informed, and more resilient generation.”

In addition to its sponsorship, Housing Finance Bank will play an active role at the symposium by offering tailored financial literacy sessions for parents and caregivers.

These sessions will focus on practical strategies for saving for children’s education, healthcare, and future opportunities as well as planning for long-term financial security.

By equipping parents with these essential financial tools, Housing Finance Bank aims to empower families to make informed decisions that support their children’s growth and wellbeing, which aligns with the Bank’s broader mission to promote financial inclusion and build resilient communities.

Research shared at the launch highlighted the urgency of such interventions: on average, children in Uganda reach only 56% of their full developmental potential, often due to parenting challenges.

This data reinforces the need for multisectoral collaboration to empower caregivers across the country.

Through its support, Housing Finance Bank demonstrates its belief that building strong families today contributes to stronger communities tomorrow.

Mama Tendo Foundation, which has positively impacted over 500,000 families over the past 15 years through seminars, workshops, and digital outreach, continues to lead the charge in providing parents with the tools, confidence, and knowledge to raise empowered, healthy children.

As Uganda looks ahead to the 31st July symposium, the launch event served as a compelling call to action: investing in parenting is not only personal—it is national.