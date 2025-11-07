Housing Finance launches the HFB Zimba challenge to promote affordable housing and community empowerment

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank has officially launched the HFB Zimba Challenge, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting affordable home ownership, sustainable construction practices, and innovative building solutions across Uganda, it said on Nov.7.

Uganda currently faces a significant housing deficit estimated at 2.4 million housing units, a gap that continues to widen due to population growth, rapid urbanization, and limited access to affordable mortgage and construction financing. The HFB Zimba Challenge directly responds to this need by equipping participants with financial management training, technical support, and practical guidance to plan, design, and construct homes efficiently.

The challenge is open to a broad range of professionals and institutions across the country, including architects, engineers, and interior designers, property developers, building materials manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, academic institutions, and researchers focused on housing innovation.

By engaging these stakeholders, the initiative seeks to foster collaboration, showcase best practices, and accelerate the adoption of innovative, cost-effective housing solutions.

The HFB Zimba Challenge will feature construction clinics, advisory forums, site demonstrations, and sessions on land documentation and incremental financing. Participants will benefit from product discounts, expert guidance, and tailored financial solutions throughout the competition.

John Baptiste Kaweesi, the head of Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative:

He said: “The HFB Zimba Challenge represents a shared commitment to making home ownership and innovative construction attainable for all. By bringing together designers, developers, suppliers, and researchers, we are creating a collaborative platform where creative ideas and practical solutions come together to address Uganda’s housing challenges. This is an opportunity for participants to showcase their expertise, influence national housing practices, and contribute to a more sustainable built environment.”

Recognizing the need for inclusive solutions, Annet Nakigudde Ssebuggwawo, the head of microfinance, highlighted the importance of catering to all income levels, including those in the informal sector:

“Imagine a boda boda rider earning about Shs320,000 a month. If you give him a 20-year mortgage, will he still be riding that motorcycle at 45 to pay it off? We need housing solutions that work for everyone — low-income earners, those in the informal sector, the middle class, and high-net-worth individuals.”

Participants will benefit from financial management training, technical guidance, and access to affordable construction resources. The initiative is designed to empower innovators, builders, and communities to develop practical, sustainable housing solutions.

Doreen Nyiramugisha, the head of marketing and communication at Housing Finance Bank, underscored the broader vision behind the initiative:

“Affordable housing is not a privilege — it is a cornerstone of national development. The HFB Zimba Challenge gives innovators, builders, communities, and families the opportunity to create solutions that are practical, affordable, and sustainable. At Housing Finance Bank, we are committed to turning housing aspirations into real homes, one household at a time.”

Participants in the HFB Zimba Challenge will stand a chance to win seed capital of up to Shs100 million, along with additional support for their home construction projects — including subsidized building materials, professional supervision, and favorable financing terms. The competition will run for one and a half months, culminating in the construction of the winning prototype house, which will serve as a national demonstration model for affordable, sustainable, and innovative housing practices. This model home will inspire homeowners, developers, and professionals across Uganda, proving that high-quality housing can be achieved through creativity, expertise, and collaboration.

They will also have access to tailored financing options for incremental construction, professional support from certified architects and surveyors, secure land documentation assistance, and discounted building materials. The initiative ensures inclusion of community earners, particularly those in the informal sector with stable incomes.

The Challenge will roll out across selected regions nationwide, with continuous community engagements throughout the year. Housing Finance Bank invites government agencies, private sector players, and industry partners to join through technical support, financial contributions, or other forms of collaboration.