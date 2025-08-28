Housing Finance commits Shs100m to 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to education by committing Shs 100 million to the 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run. The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

This marks the Bank’s second year partnering with the NSSF on the initiative, which focuses on improving educational infrastructure across Uganda. The contribution will support the renovation of public primary schools, providing safer and more inspiring learning spaces for over 10,000 children nationwide.

Last year’s edition facilitated the construction of new classroom blocks in eight public schools, positively impacting thousands of learners. Building on that success, the 2025 Run seeks to raise Shs 1.5 billion to benefit 10 schools across the country.

Mugabi Michael, managing director of Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the broader significance of the Run: “This Run is not just a race; it’s a movement of hope, unity, and transformation. At Housing Finance Bank, we believe every child deserves a safe space to learn, dream, and thrive. Our support reflects a promise to the next generation and a commitment to building a brighter, more resilient Uganda.”

The 21km race will take participants through Kampala’s scenic hills, promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and social connection while rallying the nation around a common cause.

Since its inception, the Hills Run has already supported over 15,000 pupils, facilitated the refurbishment of 60 classroom blocks, and contributed to higher enrollment, reduced dropout rates, and improved learning outcomes.

Housing Finance Bank’s ongoing partnership with NSSF underscores its mission to advance inclusive growth, community empowerment, and sustainable development.