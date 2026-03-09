Housing Finance Bank commissions water harvesting system to support local schools

Kawempe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As part of its sustainability agenda and continued commitment to community development, Housing Finance Bank commissioned a water harvesting and preservation system at Maganjo UMEA Primary School in Kawempe. The initiative demonstrates the Bank’s dedication to creating sustainable impact while improving access to clean water in vulnerable communities through its Water Supply and Sanitation Solution (WASS).

WASS is a comprehensive program designed to improve access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in schools, communities, and homes. It includes the installation of water harvesting systems, storage tanks, boreholes, and water treatment solutions, while also promoting hygiene education and safe water practices. Through WASS, Housing Finance Bank supports healthier learning environments, strengthens community resilience, and ensures that households and schools have reliable and sustainable access to clean water.

The commissioning ceremony was held in honor of the Ramadan season, celebrating generosity, compassion, and community. The new system, which can store up to 10,000 litres of water, will serve more than 1,400 pupils and teachers. It addresses a long-standing water scarcity challenge that previously cost the school over UGX 15.3 million annually to meet its water needs. Reliable access to clean water is critical for maintaining student health, hygiene, and consistent school attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the Bank, Ronald Baguma, Business Distribution Manager at Housing Finance Bank, said:

“Through projects like this, we continue to advance the Sustainable Development Goals on good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, sustainable communities, and strong partnerships. We are honored to stand with the Muslim community and all partners making these community transformations possible. Together, we are building a brighter, healthier, and more hopeful future for our children.”

Hajjat Afua Boogere, Head Teacher of Maganjo UMEA Primary School, expressed gratitude to the Bank for the intervention:

“This water harvesting and preservation system, with a capacity of 10,000 litres, solves one of our most pressing challenges. As a Muslim-based school, water is central to daily activities, from performing wudhu before prayers to preparing meals for students. This support eases a significant financial and operational burden and ensures that our children have safe and reliable access to water for both learning and everyday routines.” Through initiatives like this, Housing Finance Bank continues to champion sustainable solutions that uplift communities, enhance education, and improve overall quality of life. The Bank remains committed to building partnerships that drive meaningful, longlasting impact beyond traditional banking.