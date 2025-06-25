Housing Finance Bank and partners champion lifesaving blood drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank (HFB), in collaboration with Universal M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing, successfully held a blood donation drive at the HFB Head Office in Kololo last week, marking the fourth consecutive year of this life-saving initiative. The drive is part of an ongoing effort to support the Nakasero Blood Bank and respond to the persistent national challenge of blood shortages within Uganda’s healthcare system.

The event attracted a remarkable turnout from both HFB customers and the wider public, with community members showing strong support for a cause that plays a vital role in critical medical interventions, emergency treatment, and broader public health.

John Baptist Kaweesi, HFB’s Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking, stressed the broader purpose of the effort. “We are a bank that cares about the communities in which we operate. Today’s event goes beyond banking; it is about saving lives. We are proud to support an initiative that allows people to make a meaningful difference,” he said.

In 2024 alone, the blood collected through the initiative potentially saved up to 93 lives, using the standard that one unit of blood can save three people. With even more ambitious targets this year, organizers hope to collect enough blood to benefit hundreds more. “We are looking forward to hundreds of lives being saved through this initiative,” Mr. Kaweesi added.

The partnership between HFB, Universal .M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing, and the Nakasero Blood Bank underscores the strength of cross-sector collaboration in advancing Uganda’s health agenda. Muffadal Yeolawala, Managing Director of Universal .M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing, noted the significance of the partnership: “We are proud to be long-term partners with Housing Finance Bank, not only in providing affordable housing to our clients but also in championing social corporate responsibility.”

All blood collected during the drive is directed to Uganda’s national blood reserves, which support a range of urgent medical needs including emergency surgeries, maternal health, accident recovery, and treatment for chronic illnesses. The success of the initiative stems from the seamless integration of HFB and Universal .M. Enterprises’ resources and logistical capabilities, alongside the medical expertise and personnel provided by Uganda Blood Transfusion Services.

Looking ahead, HFB is committed to maintaining its role in health-focused initiatives, with more blood drives and community-oriented campaigns already in planning. This sustained collaboration reflects a long-term commitment to building a healthier and more resilient Uganda through purposeful partnerships.