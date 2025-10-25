Housing Finance and C-Care bring health services closer to Katanga community

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As part of ongoing Customer Service Month activities, Housing Finance Bank, in partnership with C-Care, organized a community health camp at St. Peter’s Church of Uganda in Katanga, Wandegeya. The initiative aimed to make essential health services more accessible by offering free medical check-ups, preventive screenings, and wellness guidance within the heart of the community.

The health camp drew over 500 participants and provided a wide range of medical services focused on preventive healthcare and wellness. Attendees received free screening and testing for common illnesses, including STIs, hepatitis B (screening and vaccination), malaria, HIV, polio, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests. In alignment with World Polio Day on 24 October, the camp also offered polio vaccinations to support ongoing eradication efforts.

Beyond diagnostics, participants benefited from personalized consultations and counseling sessions where qualified medical professionals shared expert advice on nutrition, physical fitness, and healthy lifestyle practices. These interactions emphasized the importance of proactive health management and regular check-ups as a foundation for long-term wellness.

The event highlighted the need for accessible and preventive healthcare, particularly in underserved areas like Katanga. Through direct engagement, medical staff addressed individual concerns and demonstrated how simple lifestyle adjustments can lead to significant improvements in overall well-being. The camp also served as a learning platform, reinforcing that good health is essential for both personal and community development.

Peace Ayebazibwe, executive director at Housing Finance Bank, underscored the importance of the initiative: “At Housing Finance Bank, our mission goes beyond financial services. By holding this health camp, we are celebrating our customers while contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering sustainability for all and aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3, which promotes good health and well- being as a cornerstone for progress. Healthy communities are empowered communities, and we are proud to support our customers in living fuller, healthier lives.”

Prudence Asobola, manager at C-Care Uganda, added: “At C-Care Foundation, we emphasize the importance of health education and encourage community members to take charge of their health by participating in medical outreach programs. Together with partners like Housing Finance Bank, we are bringing vital healthcare closer to those who need it most.”

This collaboration reflects Housing Finance Bank’s holistic approach to customer care, recognizing the deep connection between financial security and personal well-being. By extending access to quality healthcare and wellness information, the Bank celebrates its customers while advancing sustainable community development and contributing to national and global health priorities.