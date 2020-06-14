Houses, crops destroyed in Omoro land dispute

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several houses and acres of crop fields were destroyed during a land dispute in Omoro District. The incident happened on Friday in Okwii village, Aremo parish in Bobbi Sub-County

According to Stephen Ojok, a resident of Okwii who witnessed the incident, a gang of people led by Joe Opio Atto attacked the family of Santano Kabujji and slashed down crop gardens before demolishing houses.

Some of the destroyed properties include a permanent house; two grass-thatched huts, crop gardens as well as utensils and other household properties were looted by the attackers.

Local leaders in the area say that the disputed land in question was before Gulu High Court which ruled in favour of Kabujji and his family and eviction of land grabbers was successfully conducted by relevant authorities.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema says that some suspects yet to have been arrested and detained at Omoro Central Police Station for questioning.

Last month, at least 10 people were hospitalized in St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor after violent land conflicts in Odek, Ongako and Lakwana Sub-Counties.

Acholi clan chiefs have decried the escalating conflicts in Omoro and neighbouring Pader, Amuru and Nwoya Districts that have claimed more than five lives.

Mediation efforts by cultural leaders have been rendered fruitless in the wake of the COVID-19 that has discouraged public gatherings.

