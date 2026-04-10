Hoima vendors given 7 days to vacate streets

Hoima, Uganda | URN | Authorities in Hoima West Division have rescinded the four-month ultimatum for street vendors to relocate to designated markets. The authorities in the city issued a fresh eviction notice directing all street vendors in the area to vacate within seven days.

In March, authorities in the Division issued a four-month ultimatum to vacate city streets. They noted that vendors dealing in used clothes and other merchandise were causing congestion and disorder.

The officials then stated that once the four-month ultimatum is done, the vendors would be moved to Kyesiga, Kibingo, and Nyarugabo markets by June 30, 2026.

However, in a fresh eviction order issued on April 9, 2026, by the Division Town Clerk Catherine Mbambu, ordered that street vendors should voluntarily vacate the various streets in seven days.

“All vendors and roadside vendors are directed to move away and relocate to various markets in the division, like Kyesiga, Kibingo, Nyarugabo, and Karongo. All fresh foods being sold in shops or in front of shops should be immediately removed and taken to markets, ‘ says the letter.

Owners of illegal structures, such as wooden and metallic kiosks and containers erected by the roadside, have been asked to voluntarily demolish them.

Boda boda stages located in front of buildings and along walkways were asked to relocate to enclosed places.

“All illegal structures such as wooden houses, metal kiosks, and containers existing beyond building lines or additional unapproved structures in front of or beside buildings or attached to perimeter walls, road reserves or walkways, and on undeveloped plots along the road should voluntarily be removed or demolished. All boda boda stages established in front of buildings and along walkways should be removed and taken to enclosed places,” Mbambu further stated.

The division authorities also want carpentry workshops displaying furniture on walkways, beyond building lines and road reserves, to immediately vacate.

According to Mbambu, the fresh eviction directive takes immediate effect and warns street vendors against violating it. She noted that the fresh eviction order is intended to ensure clear visual, sanitation, and trade order and property city development.

However, some vendors are opposed to the newly released eviction order.

Joyce Karungi, a street vendor in Kibingo cell, in Kibingo ward, wonders why the division authorities have reversed their earlier decision that had given them a four-month ultimatum to relocate.

She says she is only ready to vacate within the four months that had earlier been allocated to them, but not within the seven days.

Christine Kusiima, a roadside vendor in Kasasa cell, said that the designated markets are far from the city center and lack customers, adding that they will only relocate when the four months earlier issued to them by the division elapse.

Margret Katwesige, another vendor, says the city authorities should acquire land in the city center to make vending accessible before ruthlessly evicting them.

Edward Ayesiga Busiinge, division council speaker, stated that they want an organized division and that the eviction of street vendors will help restore order and sanity.

Robert Ruhiigwa Kyomuhendo, the LC3 Chairperson for Hoima West Division, maintained that the trade order is a national directive beyond the authority of the division leadership, adding that all vendors operating on the various streets in the division should adhere to the directives and vacate immediately.

At the beginning of March, Hoima City Council law enforcement officers raided major streets, including Hoima-Fort Portal, Bunyoro Kitara, Old Toro, Freedom, Persy, Kwebiha, Duhaga Roundabout, and Butiaba streets.

The crackdown targeted vendors who had ignored repeated warnings, and authorities confiscated goods to restore order.

Despite the eviction, hundreds of vendors returned to the streets, highlighting ongoing challenges in balancing city management with street trade.