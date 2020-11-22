Hoima opposition parliamentary candidates resume campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Opposition parliamentary candidates in Hoima city and Hoima district have resumed their campaigns.

The candidates on Wednesday suspended their campaigns following the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate.

Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday in Luuka district for flouting COVID-19 guidelines and was detained at Nalufenya police station in Jinja city. He was granted bail on Friday by Iganga Magistrates Court.

His arrest has sparked off protests in different parts of the country where hundreds took to the streets demanding for his release.

Some of the opposition candidates who had suspended campaigns in Hoima are Asinansi Nyakato who is vying for Hoima City Woman MP seat on Forum for Democratic Change-FDC ticket, Ismail Kasule who is contesting for Hoima West Member of parliament on Alliance for National Transformation-ANT ticket and Mary Nyabuhaibona who is contesting for Hoima district woman MP seat on National Unity Platform-NUP ticket.

The candidates say they could not continue traversing the district and the city soliciting for votes when one of the opposition leaders was suffering in the hands of security forces adding that they were equally affected.

Nyakato says since Kyagulanyi has been granted bail and set free, they are set to resume normal campaigns.

Ismail Kasule also an opposition candidate wants stern action taken against security operatives who ruthlessly shot at the protesters.

Nyamuhaibona says she had cancelled her campaigns to stand in solidarity with Kyagulanyi and other innocent Ugandans who were killed during the protests.

On Wednesday and Thursday, presidential candidates including Nobert Mao of Democratic Party-DP, Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT and independent candidate Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde suspended their campaigns.

