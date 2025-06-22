Hoima gets shs900 million piped water project

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Program (UGIFT) has embarked on the construction of a shillings 926 million piped water project in Hoima district.

The construction of the water project is being undertaken in Kibanda village, Kiganja sub-county. The contract for the construction of the water facility has been awarded to LUBRA contractors Limited. The construction work is expected to be fully finished by December this year.

The project, designed to serve over 3,000 families, is a significant boost for the local community, which has long relied on unprotected water sources.

The water project will have 28 tap-stands to supply residents in the eight villages of Kibito, Kibanda, Kabwabwa, Kiganja, Kihungura, Kigwara, Kiryemiya and Kiryandongo. It will also serve public institutions, including places of worship, schools and the Kiganja sub-county headquarters.

Dean Mukidi, the Hoima District Water Officer noted that the key components of the project will include the installation of solar panels to pump water from the source to reservoir tanks, a pump house, water system, guard house, fencing, toilet facilities, and water tanks, among other crucial components.

Mukidi noted that the project will address the severe water shortage in the eight villages and tasked the residents to jealously guard the project, noting that the water project is also intended to significantly reduce health-related diseases by providing clean water to the community.

James Mugenyi Mulindabura, the Kiganja Sub County LCV Councillor, expressed gratitude to the government, noting that once finished, the piped water system will play a pivotal role in supplying residents in the area with clean and safe drinking water, adding that for long, residents have been sharing water sources with wild animals.

Uthuman Kadir Mugisha, the Hoima LCV Chairperson, explained that the residents in Kiganja sub-county and Kigorobya county at large are facing severe water shortage and that most of them have been depending on salty and unsafe water from Lake Albert. He says that this shows the district’s commitment to improving access to clean and safe drinking water.

Mugisa has, however, cautioned the contractor against executing shoddy work, noting that this will not be tolerated.

Richard Katusabe, a resident of Kibito village is optimistic that once the project is completed in time, it will help them access safe water.

David Karubanga, the Kigorobya county Member of Parliament has challenged the residents and leaders in the sub county to jealously monitor and supervise the construction of the water project to ensure value for money is realized.

Patrick Musinguzi, a resident of Kiryandongo village says, the contractor should ensure that valued for money is realized by executing good work. He is too optimistic that once finished, the project will deliver safe drinking water to them.

Joyce Akugizibwe, a resident of Kigwara, says the initiative is very crucial as it will help improve water supply coverage for domestic use in the area.

Doreen Kyalisiima, a resident of Kiryandongo village, has expressed happiness that the project would provide safe water access to residents.

******

URN