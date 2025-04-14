History as first female Dean of Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe installed

Jinja, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | The Busoga Diocese has set a historic precedent in its clerical operations by installing the Rev. Joy Mukisa Isabirye as Dean of Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe — making her the first woman to hold the position in the diocese. Mukisa becomes the second prominent female cleric within the Church of Uganda, following Rev. Can. Rebecca Nyegenye, who was installed as the first female provost of All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala.

Her installation follows her appointment by the Bishop of Busoga Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Paul Naimanhe, in February 2025. Before this, Mukisa had served as the cathedral’s Sub-Dean for two years. Married to Grace Isabirye since 1993, Mukisa began her clerical journey with ordination as a reverend in 2008. She was ordained in 2010, paving the way for steady growth in her ministry. In 2014, she was transferred from Kivubuka Church of Uganda in Jinja City to Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe, as an Assistant Vicar, where she deputized the then Vicar General, Mathias Katiko.

Following her ordination as a Reverend Canon in 2021, Mukisa was appointed Sub-Dean after the then Dean, Rt. Rev. Paul Naimanhe, was consecrated as bishop. According to Bishop Naimanhe, Mukisa’s elevation was a divine choice. He called upon congregants across Busoga Diocese to embrace her leadership, describing her as a dedicated servant blessed with the ability to balance her clerical duties, teaching career, and family life.

“Mukisa is a hard worker, gifted by God’s grace to strike a balance for her family, teaching career, and clerical service without falling short in execution,” Naimanhe said. “These virtues have endeared her to congregants, who cherish her for being highly blessed and committed to serving all.”

Citing Genesis 4:7 — “If thou doest well, shalt thou not be accepted?” — Naimanhe urged congregants to emulate Mukisa’s virtuous lifestyle, suggesting her consistent elevation is a testament to living a life worthy of divine blessing. The installation ceremony was presided over by the Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Bogere Egesa, who commended Mukisa for her selfless service and unwavering commitment.

“Society demands much from women clerics — especially as perfect homemakers — a mark which Mukisa has achieved with excellence,” Egesa said. “She is passionate about her family, her career, and the Church — a rare and admirable combination.” Egesa further lauded Mukisa’s inclusive leadership style, which he said upholds the dignity and wellbeing of all individuals, regardless of their social standing — a virtue every cleric should embody.

Speaking to journalists after taking her oath of allegiance to the Church of Uganda and canonical obedience to the Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Mukisa pledged to continue offering selfless service. “I am committed to working hand-in-hand with congregants to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and promote virtuous living,” she said. Mukisa also emphasized her desire to champion economic transformation and sustainable development among households in the diocese.

As Dean, she is tasked with supporting the pastoral and administrative functions of the diocese. Born in Katende Cell, Bugembe — now part of modern-day Jinja City — Mukisa began her education at Nakanyonyi Primary School. She later attended St. James SS for her Uganda Certificate of Education and joined Iganga SSS for A’Level studies.

She holds a Diploma in Education from National Teachers College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Divinity from Makerere University. She also earned a Master of Arts in Religious Education from Kyambogo University and a PhD in Philosophy from Kenyatta University. Mukisa currently serves as a lecturer of Religious Education at Kyambogo University.

