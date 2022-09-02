Hippo kills 12 cows in Kikuube district

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A hippopotamus has killed 12 cows and injured 20 others in Kikuube district.

The hippo has been raiding Kyehoro lower and Kyehoro upper landing sites in Nkondo parish, Kabwoya sub-county for the past two weeks, the latest being on Thursday night. The hippo emerges from the lake Albert waters.

The deadly attacks have put area residents on tension as they fear that they could also be attacked by the hippo.

Keleb Karongo, one of the affected cattle keepers says he has lost five cows in a period of three days following the persistent attacks on his animals by the hippo.

He wants Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA to immediately intervene and drive the hippo away.

Benon Rwasande, another cattle keeper says he lost three cows on Wednesday after the hippo raided his kraal. He is appealing to the concerned authorities to intervene.

Fred Jego, the Kyehoro Lower LCI Chairperson says the problem is currently out of hand saying UWA should come to their rescue. He says area residents are equally living in fear of being attacked by the hippo.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kabwoya sub-county LC5 councilor who doubles as the Kikuube LC5 vice chairperson confirms that in a period of two weeks alone, several cows have been killed.

Edward Birungi, the warden-in-charge of Kabwoya Kaiso Tonya wildlife conservation area says they are aware of the incidents and are taking all the necessary steps to drive the hippo away from the community.

In June 2021, two fishermen were killed after their boat was hit by a hippopotamus on Lake Albert in Kikuube district.

The deceased were identified as Richard Opio, 27, and one Mugegere who were both operating at Bugoma-Kinya landing site in Kyangwali sub-county.

The duo had gone fishing on the Lake Albert when the hippo attacked them and hit their boat forcing it to capsize instantly.

