Her move: stories of women who are changing the game from 1xBet

How one team managed to make an entire country believe — from empty stands to triumphs that inspire others

On International Women’s Day, the 1xBet brand respectfully and admiringly tells the stories of African women who are taking personal steps toward their dreams, opening up new horizons — in the field, in life, and in their own minds.

To mark International Women’s Day, 1xBet launches Woman Hero – a nationwide campaign dedicated to recognizing women whose concrete actions created real, measurable impact. The initiative opens up personal stories for public recognition and nationwide dialogue.

For many women, it’s not just about winning medals. It’s about stepping out of their comfort zone, seeing themselves as players rather than just judges of others, and making decisions that can change everything.

In Uganda, basketball is becoming exactly that kind of space — a place not only for sport, but also for personal growth.

Kampala, evening, court, and the moment of truth

The basketball hall in Kampala is almost empty, except for a few spectators and a group of talented girls in uniform. The ball bounces on the parquet floor, echoing off the walls, sounding like a pulse — fast, confident, demanding attention.

The Uganda women’s national basketball team, known as the Gazelles, is preparing for an important match. These girls have come a long way: from local games with empty stands to victories in the qualifying matches for the AfroBasket.

In February 2025, they crushed their opponents 78-56 in the first game of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket qualifiers, confidently taking the lead and strengthening their belief in themselves.

But before they became a team whose results are discussed across East Africa, they were just a group of passionate girls training on the city’s hidden courts, where no one could have predicted their rise.

Turning point: victory that changed everything

The match against Egypt proved to be a turning point. The Gazelles won 74-63, and it was more than just a victory; it was a symbolic starting point. Their hard work meant that they exceeded expectations and could look to the future with confidence.

Captain Jane Asinde became the star of the show, not only playing at the MVP level, but also taking the team to a new level of confidence. Her leadership in such matches inspires young girls across the country because her path has not been easy.

The players note that this match changed their perception of who they are — from a team that just plays to a squad that makes history.

Beyond the court: how sports teach life lessons

Women in Uganda often live in conditions where daily responsibilities and concerns take up almost all of their attention. But for many players, basketball is more than a hobby. It is a place where they:

learn to make rapid decisions

stay focused in difficult situations

develop tactical thinking

These skills are useful not only in sports — they carry over into other areas of life where it is essential to balance responsibility with personal goals.

Basketball, like any strategy, requires the ability to manage time, emotions, and resources. And that is what helps girls not only on the court, but also in life.

Women who inspire others

The stories of individual team members are impressive. For example, Lydia Babirye is a graduate of the national teams who studied the game in the US and brings international experience to local training sessions. Shillah Lamunu and Becky Longom have proven themselves in regional and international competitions, overcoming numerous obstacles and demonstrating that women from Uganda can compete on equal terms with the strongest players.

However, it is not only the national team that inspires. Its influence extends to school teams and youth groups, who are seeing for the first time that success is possible.

How the game teaches you to believe in yourself

For many girls, the game becomes a moment of pause — a step that allows them to break out of their daily routine, feel the flow and presence. And sometimes it is precisely a woman’s intuition that helps her manage her emotions when the stakes are high, to believe that her decision matters.

Sometimes the most important step is not to win the match, but to allow yourself to take the first shot, make the first choice, take the first breath of self-confidence. Such moments remind us that it doesn’t matter how you start — what matters is that you decide to continue.

Every woman is a heroine. Some become champions, conquering peaks and winning medals, while others stand behind others’ victories, supporting, inspiring, and creating space for strength and confidence. Some simply know how to listen and offer support when it’s scary to take the next step.

Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate this strength, courage, and ability to take action — big and small, noticeable and quiet. Every story is valuable, every heroine deserves recognition, and every step inspires others to pursue their dreams.

We at 1xBet believe that every step is a step forward, an opportunity to believe in yourself, disconnect from everyday life, and let yourself be yourself. Supporting women’s stories and endeavors is a recognition of the strength of women who are not afraid to make their move. Sometimes, a single step starts a new game in which there is no such thing as failure, only experience and progress.