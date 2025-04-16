Henry Tumusiime is Absa Bank’s new Human Capital Director

Kampala, Uganda [April 16, 2025 | Absa Bank Uganda has appointed Henry Tumusiime as the new Human Capital Director, effective 16 April 2025.

With experience of over 18 years in organizational leadership and development, human resource management and cultural transformation, Henry joins Absa Bank Uganda from Abacus Pharma (Africa) Limited, a Carlyle Group Portfolio Company, where he served as the Group Chief Resource Officer.

Tumusiime has expertise that encompasses designing, training, and executing transformative strategies that promote behavioral and cultural change across different organizations, all which he brings to Absa Bank Uganda.

His previous roles include Head of Human Resource at Bidco Uganda Limited, Director of Human Capital and Shared Services at Movit Products Limited, and Manager for People and Change at PricewaterhouseCoopers Uganda.

Tumusiime has also held the Head of Human Resources position at Unilever and served as an Organisation Development Specialist at the Uganda Revenue Authority, along with consulting assignments at Reev Consult International.

While announcing the appointment, David Wandera, Interim Managing Director at Absa Bank Uganda, said, “Please join us in welcoming Henry to this key role. I have no doubt that his broad experience will undoubtedly enhance our team and drive Absa Bank Uganda’s strategic goals forward. We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to Lillian Akot for her leadership during this transitional period.”

Tumusiime holds a Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration degree from Makerere University and a Master of Science in Organisational and Social Psychology from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK. He is a member of the Chartered Institute for Personnel Development, UK and the Human Resource Manager’s Association, Uganda.